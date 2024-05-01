TV Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says Impressed By PM Modi's Work

Actor Rupali Ganguly, known for her roles in the series 'Anupama' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today ahead of the third-phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The event took place at the party's headquarters in Kolkata and was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

The actor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his work had attracted her towards the party.

"Seeing the 'Mahayagya' of development (development push) around me (under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I felt that I should also be a part of it," Ms Ganguly told the media.

"I wish to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji and serve fellow citizens in whichever role I am entrusted with. I intend to work under the guidance of Amit Shah-ji and make all of my leaders and cadres proud of me," she added.

Welcoming her into the party, Mr Tawde used the opportunity to attack the Opposition over Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam's appeal for 'love jihad'.

Ms Alam, while seeking votes for the INDIA bloc's candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat, called for a "vote jehad," saying it was necessary in the current situation for the minority community to dislodge the BJP from power.

Responding to the SP leader's remarks, Mr Tawde said, "The Opposition, which has been spreading lies, has now started a 'vote jihad' campaign. This shows they are rattled."

He added, "On the one hand they are giving OBC reservation to Muslims, on the other they are talking about 'vote jihad' during elections."