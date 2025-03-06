Actor Arrested In Gold Smuggling Case Made 27 Dubai Trips In A Year

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, arrested after 14 kg gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore were seized from her at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, visited Dubai 27 times in a year. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have said the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at the Bengaluru airport in recent times.

Ms Rao, the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on Monday night by the officers of DRI. The agency, which operates under the Ministry of Finance, had been monitoring her movements due to her frequent trips to Dubai.

The Customs sought four-day custody of the 33-year-old actor during the hearing of her bail petition. Objecting to this, her lawyer said that Ranya Rao was sent to judicial custody (from March 4 to March 18) as the DRI had no further questions for her. "Now, when she has moved a bail petition, the Custom department needs her custody," the lawyer said. The court has reserved the custody order for tomorrow.

'Lakhs In Commission For Smuggling 1 Kg Gold'

The investigation into the case has revealed that Ms Rao was a part of the gold smuggling network and took hefty commissions to smuggle goods from Dubai to Bengaluru, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service. The actor allegedly received around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in commission to smuggle one kilogram of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru, according to the report.

After the seizure at the Bengaluru airport, searches were conducted at Ranya Rao's home and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered, the DRI said on Wednesday.

"Following the interception, DRI officers searched her residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband. The search led to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore," the DRI said in a statement.

"Shocked And Devastated"

Distancing himself from the case, the actor's stepfather said he was unaware of Ms Rao and her husband's business dealings and that the law would take its course.

"Like any other father, I was shocked and devastated when it came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. I don't want to say anything more," Mr Rao said.

The Director-General of Police-rank officer also clarified that Ms Rao was not living with him. "She is living separately with her husband. There must be some problem between them... (maybe) due to some family issues," he added.

Mr Rao is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

'4 Dubai Trips In 15 Days'

On Monday, Ms Rao arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight. Authorities grew suspicious after noticing that she had travelled to Dubai four times in 15 days, prompting a targeted operation upon her return.

She had allegedly smuggled the gold by wearing a significant portion of it and concealing gold bars in her clothing, investigators revealed.

Investigations into the case also suggest that she "used her connections" to bypass security at the airport.

She was produced before a special court for financial offences, which remanded her to judicial custody till March 18.

Authorities are investigating whether she was acting alone or was part of a larger smuggling network operating between Dubai and India.

Ranya Rao, who has appeared in several South Indian films, featured opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in 'Maanikya' in 2014.