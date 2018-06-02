Actor Raja Chaudhary Allegedly Gets Into A Drunken Brawl, Booked

Highlights
- Actor Raja Chaudhary allegedly got into a fight in Kanpur
- He is booked and is said to have been under the influence of alcohol
- He has earlier been accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Shweta Tiwari
The police registered a case against Mr Chaudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in season 2 of popular reality show 'Big Boss'.
"We have registered a case against him and have sent him for medical tests. Further investigation underway," SP Kanpur West, Sanjeev Suman told ANI.
Mr Chaudhary, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has a notorious reputation. He has been accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, whom he married in 1998. The two, who have a daughter Palak together, separated in 2007 and finally divorced in 2012 citing irreconcilable differences.
Ms Tiwari moved on to married her fiance Abhinav Kohli in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 13, 2013. Later, Mr Chaudhary also married longtime girlfriend, Delhi-based professional Shveta Sood, in 2015.