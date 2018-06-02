Actor Raja Chaudhary Allegedly Gets Into A Drunken Brawl, Booked

Raja Chaudhary became a familiar name after his appearance in 'Big Boss 2'.

Highlights Actor Raja Chaudhary allegedly got into a fight in Kanpur He is booked and is said to have been under the influence of alcohol He has earlier been accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Shweta Tiwari

Actor Raja Chaudhary courted a controversy once again on Friday after he allegedly got into a fight with a group of people under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The police registered a case against Mr Chaudhary, who became a familiar name after his appearance in season 2 of popular reality show 'Big Boss'.

"We have registered a case against him and have sent him for medical tests. Further investigation underway," SP Kanpur West, Sanjeev Suman told ANI.



Mr Chaudhary, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has a notorious reputation. He has been accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, whom he married in 1998. The two, who have a daughter Palak together, separated in 2007 and finally divorced in 2012 citing irreconcilable differences.



In 2011, Mr Chaudhary was arrested by the Mumbai police after his neighbour filed a complaint accusing the actor of applying for a cell phone connection in his name. He was asked to leave Mumbai by the police after he allegedly barged into Ms Tiwari's house to assault her.



Ms Tiwari moved on to married her fiance Abhinav Kohli in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 13, 2013. Later, Mr Chaudhary also married longtime girlfriend, Delhi-based professional Shveta Sood, in 2015.

