Actor Nafisa Ali Shares Special Memory Of Queen With 2 Throwback Pics

In one of the photos, Nafisa Ali's husband was seen shaking hands with the Queen.

Actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi today joined the world in paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth who died on Thursday after a 70-year reign. She shared two throwback photos on Instagram and recounted her "special audience" with the Queen during one of her visits to India.

"Sad to learn of the passing of The Queen... An icon of grace . This is my husband Pickles receiving his polo award ( Pickles is an Arjuna Awardee for polo and horsemanship)," she captioned the photos, in one of which her husband, Colonel RS Sodhi, is seen shaking hands with the Queen.

The actor met Queen and Prince Charles, now the King of Britain, during their visit to the National Defence Academy in Pune for a polo match.

"I met the Queen and Duke when they came to visit the National Defence Academy in Pune . We had a special audience with them at the NDA Commandants house . I was so impressed as she said " a swimming champion married to a polo player " of course as one of India's leading polo players Pickles (Col RS Sodhi ) has played with Prince Charles too and played polo on my husband's horse on the same team .#queenelizabeth," wrote the actor.

Nafisa Ali was the national swimming champion from 1972-1974.

In another Instagram post, she penned a heartfelt tribute for the Queen. "Rest beautiful Queen . My condolences to Prince Charles and his entire family and all of us who believed in her iconic spirit of gentle but firm grace," read the post.

The UK is observing an official period of state mourning on Friday, a day after Queen Elizabeth died at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland. She died aged 96 after a 70-year reign.