Actor Meets Maharashtra Governor, Seeks Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Arrest

An actor has filed a rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexually harassing her in 2013 (File)

An actor, who had filed a case of rape against Anurag Kashyap last week, met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today seeking action against him. The filmmaker has dismissed the allegations, that he sexually harassed the actor in 2013, as "baseless".

The actor was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale, who has backed her demand for the filmmaker's arrest. The two had met Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil on Monday seeking security cover for the actor.

A day earlier, while addressing the media with Minister Athawale, the actor had said she is facing a threat to her life and demanded Y-plus security, which was recently extended to actor Kangana Ranaut after her comment comparing Mumbai with PoK started a row with leaders of Maharashtra's ruling dispensation.

She had also questioned the "delay" in arresting Anurag Kashyap and said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken.

"The Mumbai Police will be responsible if anything wrong happens to the actress, Mr Athawale has said, adding that he would write to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

"My party will also give her protection. The RPI(A) will stage a protest if Anurag Kashyap is not arrested in seven days," he warned.

Ms Ranaut also tweeted today demanding Mr Kashyap's arrest, accusing the Maharashtra government of being selective in taking action against those accused of wrongdoings.

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government's work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ? https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Ms Ranaut has often tweeted extending her support to the actor and had earlier said Mr Kashyap was "very much capable" of sexual assault.

Critically acclaimed Producer-Director Anurag Kashyap has maintained that the allegations against him were an "attempt to silence" him, and simply undermine the seriousness of the #MeToo movement, which hit the film industry last year. He has received support from many in the film fraternity, including his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, who told him to "hang on to that dignity".