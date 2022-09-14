Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned For 8 Hours In 200 Crore Extortion Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was today questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. She arrived at the Mandir Marg office of the probe agency at 11.30 am, and left just before 8pm.

The case is linked to the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED is investigating the money trail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against the conman and had named Jacqueline Fernandez an accused last month in its chargesheet.

The probe agency claimed that Ms Fernandez knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook the facts and indulged in financial transactions with him.

Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.