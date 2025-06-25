Another Actor, Krishna, Detained By Chennai Police In Cocaine Case

In a dramatic escalation of the high-profile cocaine case that has rocked Tamil Nadu's film industry, the Chennai police has detained actor Krishna for questioning. This follows the recent arrest of actor Srikanth and film producer Prasad, who is also a former AIADMK functionary.

Krishna is currently being interrogated at the Nungambakkam Police Station. While officials have not disclosed his exact role in the alleged drug ring, a senior police officer told NDTV, "It's an ongoing investigation. We have nothing to share now. We shall update after an interrogation."

According to investigators, Prasad is accused of supplying cocaine to friends within the film industry, including Srikanth, and of hosting lavish drug-fueled parties.

Krishna hails from a well-known film family. His father is a film producer, and his elder brother, Vishnu Varadhan, is a prominent director. Krishna himself has appeared in several notable films such as Anjali, Iruvar, and Thalapathy. However, it was his lead role in Kazhugu that earned him critical acclaim and the moniker "Kazhugu Krishna."

The case has unearthed a deeper web of criminal activity. Police allege that Prasad was also involved in a job racket and cases of blackmail, while his associate Ajay Vandiyar is being investigated for intimidation, forgery, and land grabbing.

So far, 22 individuals - including a few police personnel - have been arrested in connection with the case. Authorities now plan to seek police custody of both Srikanth and Prasad in a bid to unravel the full extent of the drug network.