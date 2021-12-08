Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Probe Agency In Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate or ED today for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe in ₹ 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Ms Fernandez appearing at the probe agency office in Delhi at 11 am. The actor has earlier skipped various summons issued by the federal agency citing different reasons.

Her questioning is significant in the case as the agency is probing to unearth the proceeds of the crime in the alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar.

The actor was recently stopped from leaving the country due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) against her in the case.

The central agency has unearthed evidence showing financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Ms Fernandez. A horse worth ₹ 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹ 9 lakh were among gifts worth ₹ 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Ms Fernandez, the ED has said in its charge sheet, according to sources.

Along with Ms Fernandez, the charge sheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Ms Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned.

Chandrashekar had earlier told the media that he had gifted a car to Ms Fatehi.

Earlier, a representative of Nora Fatehi had said that she "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the representative said, adding that the actor is cooperating in the probe.