Actor Darshan's Farmhouse Manager Dies By Suicide: Police

Sridhar, the manager of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's farmhouse in Bengaluru, died by suicide, police said. In a video message, the manager revealed that he was battling severe depression.

In the video discovered on his phone, Sridhar requested authorities not to involve his family in any investigation into the case.

The actor Darshan is embroiled in a high-profile murder case involving a fan named Renuka Swamy, a case that has garnered significant media attention. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda, rumoured to be his girlfriend, and more than 15 others, has been arrested in connection with Mr Swamy's murder.

Mr Swamy was allegedly kidnapped from Karnataka's Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru, where he was reportedly tortured and ultimately killed. The investigation has uncovered gruesome details, including allegations that Darshan and his associates branded Mr Swamy with a hot metal rod and subjected him to electric shocks. These acts were allegedly carried out because Swamy had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The police have already recovered Rs 15 lakh, believed to be the proceeds of the crime. It has been reported that Darshan provided this money to his aides to admit their involvement in the murder for financial gain.