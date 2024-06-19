Actor Darshan's Ex Manager Has Been Missing For 8 Years: Report

Despite ongoing efforts by the police, Mallikarjun remains untraceable.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was recently taken into police custody in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old fan. As the investigation continues, with 17 arrested so far in the case, the unresolved mystery of the disappearance of Darshan's former manager, Mallikarjun B Sankanagoudar has come to the fore.

According to a report by OneIndia, Mallikarjun, originally from Karnataka's Gadag district, worked closely with Darshan, managing his film schedules and various affairs, but has been missing since 2016. His role extended beyond typical managerial duties as he ventured into film production and distribution. However, financial troubles loomed large over Mallikarjun's professional life.

Investments in film production led to substantial losses, plunging him into debt, the report claims. Among his creditors was veteran actor Arjun Sarja, who reportedly lent him Rs 1 crore. The debt became a legal matter when Mr Sarja filed a lawsuit to recover the loan, citing an agreement related to the distribution of the movie 'Prema Baraha,' which he directed.

Reports suggest that Mallikarjun allegedly misappropriated around Rs 2 crore from Darshan. His sudden vanishing act has left many questions unanswered, particularly about the debts and the circumstances surrounding his financial dealings.

Despite ongoing efforts by the police, Mallikarjun remains untraceable. The Thoogudeepa family has remained silent on the issue, leading to speculation about whether there has been a deliberate attempt to ignore the situation.

Renuka Swamy, a devoted fan of Darshan, was allegedly murdered on the orders of the actor himself. Mr Swamy, who worked at a pharmacy, had reportedly been harassing Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's rumoured girlfriend, by sending her objectionable messages and pictures. This provoked Darshan, leading to the brutal killing orchestrated by a gang.

The police have arrested 17 people in connection with the murder, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.