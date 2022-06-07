Ramayan Star Arun Govil Buys Mercedes-Benz. How Social Media Reacted

Actor Arun Govil with his new possession

Actor Arun Govil, who became popular in the eighties for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television serial Ramayan, recently bought a Mercedes-Benz car. He shared the news on Twitter by posting a short video on his official handle, showing the luxury car.

The 15-second video begins with Mr Govil and his wife, Sreelekha Govil, unveiling the car by lifting its cover. They are then handed over the keys. In the showroom, we can also see a photo of Mr Govil from his Ramayan days, where he is dressed as Lord Ram.

He captioned the post, “By the grace of the Lord, a new vehicle has arrived in the family.”

प्रभु कृपा से परिवार में नए वाहन का आगमन हुआ है। आप सब की शुभकामनाएं अपेक्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/2JEjlZzbOA — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) June 6, 2022

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed over 854.5K times. Along with congratulating Mr Govil, many of his fans also posted funny comments.

One user congratulated Mr Govil in Hindi on the purchase of a new vehicle and added that with God's blessings the new vehicle would be free of defects.

अरुण गोविल जी को नया वाहन खरीदने पर बहुत-बहुत हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाइयां ईश्वर करें आप नए वाहन का पूरा लुत्फ उठाते रहे एवं आपका नया वाहन बिल्कुल सही चलता रहे इसके अंदर कोई खराबी ना आए — Om Kumar Shastri KRT (@OmKumarShastri2) June 6, 2022

A fan asked him how come he chose a “Made in Germany” vehicle instead of “Pushpak Vimana” (flying chariot described in mythological texts).

हे प्रभु, पुष्पक विमान के स्थान पर आप यह कैसा "मेड इन जर्मनी" वाहन लेकर आ गए? प्रभु, कम से कम आपको अपने भक्तों की शीघ्र आहत हो जाने वाली भावनाओं का तो ध्यान अवश्य ही रखा जाना चाहिए था। — Ujjwal Tripathi (@UjjwalGkp) June 6, 2022

Along similar lines, another user asked Mr Govil what was the need to buy a car when he could easily get Pushpak Vimana from heaven.

प्रभु आपको क्या जरूरत थी लेने कि आपके लिए तो स्वर्ग से पुष्पक विमान आता है — Bittu Dhiman (@BittuDh59462130) June 6, 2022

Another user congratulated him and added that if he had the car in Treta Yuga, he wouldn't have had to wander through the jungles to reach Sri Lanka. According to Hindu philosophy, Treta Yuga is one of the four distinct ages or yugas of mankind.

Congratulations Sir ????

काश!त्रेतायुग में भी आपके पास ये गाड़ी होती तो आपको जंगल जंगल भटक कर श्रीलंका नहीं जाना पड़ता। — Veeresh Kumar Mishra ???????? (@veereshkumarmi1) June 6, 2022

One more fan was curious how a “vanvasi” or forest dweller could afford to run the automobile on Diesel.

प्रभु उड़न खटोला ही ठीक था???????? इसमे तो डीजल भी खर्च होगा, कंद मूल खा के वनवासी की जिंदगी बिताने वाले इस खर्च को कैसे वहन करेंगे प्रभु?? — Bipluu (@bipluu) June 6, 2022

When Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan first aired in the 1980s, it was a huge hit. Apart from Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, who portrayed Laxman, and Deepika Chikhaliya, who played Sita, too, gained instant recognition. People even used to worship the actors. Ramayan was again re-telecast during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.