'Desi Greta Thunberg': Actor Dia Mirza Trolled For Breaking Down At Event

Dia Mirza was chosen as UN Environment Program's Goodwill Ambassador.

Actor-activist Dia Mirza has been accused of hypocrisy on social media after she broke down at Jaipur Literature Festival while speaking about climate change.

Ms Mirza was speaking at the "climate emergency" session at the four-day festival when she teared up. In a 45-second clip, she is heard saying: "Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears..feel it.. feel the full extent of everything.It is good...it gives us strength...this is not a performance." When she was offered to a paper napkin by a panelist, she refused to use it.

The video prompted criticism on social media as it became viral.

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Dia Mirza, who has been the United Nations Environment Program's Goodwill Ambassador, was called "Desi Greta Thunberg" in one of the comments. "Meet Dia Mirza - Our Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg," a user tweeted, drawing comparison with teen climate crusader but not in a good spirit.

Some users reminded her how a civic body in Hyderabad had reportedly issued a red notice in her name for not paying water taxes of Rs 2.26 lakh a few years ago.

"If you are planning to be future environmentalist, use a lot of water, don't pay the bill, so that after few years you can cry on TV saying you don't use paper," a user said.

The actor-activist had given a clarification later on what got her emotional during the event. It was the death of basketball legend Kobe Byrant that disturbed her, she said.

"His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in California on Tuesday.