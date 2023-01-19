Activists Say Malnutrition Caused 2 Infant Deaths, Officials Deny: Report

The medical superintendent has said that children died of severe pneunomia. (Representational)

Activists in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday said the recent deaths of two children in the 4-month to 11-month age group took place due to malnutrition, though officials rejected the allegations.

The deaths took place on December 30 and January 11 in predominantly tribal Mokhada taluka here, they said.

The children died of severe pneumonia and septicaemia, said Cottage Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ramdas Marad.

However, activist Sheetal Gharat said the administration was trying to cover up the malnutrition menace in the area by giving such reasons, while deputy sarpanch Hanumant Padir said he had been asked to not speak on the issue.

"Improper nourishment led to the deaths," said Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the state government's Tribal Development Review Committee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)