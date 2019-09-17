Activists Ask Japan PM To Scrap Metro Project In Fight Over Aarey Trees

There have been massive protests in Mumbai over the proposal to cut trees for the metro project.

A group of activists protesting felling of trees for the upcoming metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony has written a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeking his intervention to scrap the project.

The Rs 23,136 crore Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro project is partly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The plan to build the car shed in Aarey, one of Mumbai's prime green tract, has been criticized by activists and residents.

The Maharashtra government has expressed its support for the project, which involves cutting of more than 2,600 trees over a 30-hectare plot in the area.

The letter has been written by Avkash Jadhav, a professor at St Xavier''s College and several activists. It has been translated into Japanese by an NGO.

"A couple of days ago, I got the final translated version of the letter citing 10 crucial points that were not shared with JICA at the time of the presentation made for the Aarey car shed. After translating it into Japanese, we have sent the letter to PM Abe through India Post," said Jalpesh Mehta of Empower Foundation.

Seeking a meeting with officials at the consulate general of Japan, the group said a copy of the letter sent to PM Abe will be handed over to them.

Mr Jadhav had recently asked British adventurer Bear Grylls to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

