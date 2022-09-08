India Registers 6,395 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections (File)

India saw a single day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.