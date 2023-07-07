Act Against Khalistani Extremists Now: Ajit Doval's Firm Message To UK Counterpart

NSA Ajit Doval and his British counterpart Tim Barrow in a meeting in Delhi today

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval raised the issue of extremist elements threatening officers of the Indian High Commission in the UK with his British counterpart Tim Barrow in a meeting in Delhi today.

"The NSA (National Security Adviser) minced no words and asked the UK government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution," a senior government official said.

Recently, Indian diplomats - including High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and a Gonsul General - have been targets of Khalistani extremists. These radical elements have posted posters announcing a protest rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London today.

"India has been concerned about safety of our diplomats. We had raised this issue with the UK authorities. But today the NSA raised this issue very firmly," the official said.

The official said both sides agreed to address issues that are driving violent extremism and radicalism in their respective countries. "Both sides were of the firm opinion that there is no justification for violent extremism and radicalisation in a democratic world," the official added.

The meeting follows the death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a UK-based chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force and alleged handler of separatist Amritpal Singh, in a Birmingham hospital on June 15.

Today's meeting lasted over two hours and both sides agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, use of the internet for terrorism, drug trafficking and counter radicalisation.

Mr Barrow is on an official visit to Delhi at the invitation of Mr Doval for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue. The British official is accompanied by a delegation of senior UK government officials.

The two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on broad bilateral, regional and global agendas. The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration, officials said.

The two NSAs for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by delegation-level talks where both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to give maximum priority to further enhance security linkages.