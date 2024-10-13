'Act Against Evildoers': BJP MLA Distributes Swords Among Girls In Bihar

The swords were distributed to school- and college-going girls.

BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar distributed swords among girls during the Vijayadashami celebration in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

“If any evil person dares to touch our sisters, his hand will be chopped off with this very sword,” he said while addressing the gathering at one of the Puja Pandals at Kaprol Road in Sitamarhi city.

“We have to make our sisters capable of cutting off their hands and, if needed, me and you all would have to do this. All those evildoers who have ill will against our sisters must be destroyed,” Mr Kumar said.

Mithilesh Kumar appealed to the people to support him in his initiative and encouraged people, especially women, to act against evildoers. The swords were distributed to school- and college-going girls.

Mr Kumar displayed several firearms, swords and other weapons at the venue and worshipped them.

Mithilesh Kumar is a BJP MLA from the Sitamarhi constituency. He made headlines at the start of Navratri when he visited several Durga Puja Pandals and distributed swords.

Worship of weapons is a tradition among a section of the Hindu community during Navratri.