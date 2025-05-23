Accused Who Uploaded Photos Of Women In Bengaluru Metro On Instagram Arrested

The individual who was allegedly behind the Instagram handle which shared photographs of women commuters on the Bengaluru metro network has been taken into custody.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday and, sources said, the person behind the account Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks) was taken into custody on Friday and is being questioned.

The account had several photos and videos of women Metro commuters in Bengaluru - both in trains and on platforms - and was followed by over 5,000 people. A user on X had flagged the account and tagged the Bengaluru Police, urging them to take action.

An FIR was filed and all photos on the account were deleted. It was later taken off Instagram.

None of the women seemed to be aware that they were being photographed, police said.

"Concerning a certain Instagram page that uploaded videos and photos of women travellers using Bengaluru metro without their knowledge and consent, a case of voyeurism and under the Information Technology Act has been registered at Banashankari police station," Lokesh B Jagalasar, deputy commissioner of police (South), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

