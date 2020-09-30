Accused Known To Survivors In 94% Cases Of Rape In 2019: Government Data

Data pertaining to crime against children indicates a spike of 4.5 per cent in 2019

Children and women are most vulnerable among their own relatives and known people, compared to unknown people in the context of sex-related crime, according to government data. The National Crime Records Bureau In its latest report of 2019 said in 94.2 per cent of rape cases, the accused was known to the survivor.

As per the NCRB data, in 2019, as many as 1,48,185 crimes against children were reported. "In this, 31.2 per cent cases of crimes against children were registered under the POCSO Act," a senior Home Ministry official said.

According to him, out of 26,192 cases under the POCSO Act that involves rape charges, 24,672 accused were known to the survivors.

"In 2,153 cases, the accused was one of the family members," the official said, adding an age group analysis done by them has found that 16-18 age group was most vulnerable to such crimes.

The NCRB said of the 26,192 cases filed under POCSO Act that has rape charges, 25,934 were girls and 258 were boys.

As far as "outraging modesty" of children is concerned, the NCRB report said 16,399 cases were registered in 2019 and of them, 16,139 were girls and 260 were boys.

Data collected from all the states and Union Territories pertaining to crime against children indicates a spike of 4.5 per cent in 2019. Also, registration of cases under the POCSO Act has increased by 18.9 per cent.

"This indicates better enforcement of the amendments in POCSO Act by addition of certain grounds for the cases to be registered under the Act," a senior Home Ministry official said.

According to him, cases filed under "causing grievous hurt" have also increased by 201.9 per cent and cybercrimes increased by 40.2 per cent. "The increase suggests that there is effective implementation of laws to cover the ambit of changing forms of crimes against children," the official said.

Cases filed under kidnapping and abduction rose by 10.2 per cent and missing children believed to have been kidnapped by 32.7 per cent. "This increase also should not be seen in isolation. It rather suggests better implementation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court about filing FIRs in cases involving missing children," an official said.