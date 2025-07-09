15-Year-Old Becomes Pregnant, Reveals Repeated Sexual Assault By Stepfather

A shocking incident has come to light in Meghalaya, where a 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

According to East Khasi Hills police sources, the victim's mother found that the daughter became pregnant and on further questioning, the daughter revealed that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, without the knowledge of her mother.

Police sources stated that the victim was admitted to a government medical facility between July 1 and 7, where a medical examination confirmed her pregnancy.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), a case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station in Shillong, police sources added

The accused attempted to evade arrest for a few days and was finally arrested today from Ri Bhoi district.

Shillong City SP Herbert Kharkongor confirmed that an FIR was registered at Mawlai Police Station on July 1 after a minor girl was found to be pregnant, allegedly by her stepfather.

"We had received an FIR at Mawlai police station on July 1 that one survivor was found to be impregnated by her step father. We immediately started the investigation. He has been arrested and has been forwarded to court," Herbert Kharkongor said.



