AC Helmets For Traffic Cops To Beat Summer Heat In Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara Traffic Police has found a solution to the summer heat. It has now introduced special air-conditioned helmets for its personnel. These innovative AC helmets are designed to provide cooling relief during peak temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius.

These helmets are equipped with various special features. They have a visor to shield the eyes from sunlight and a charging point. On full charge, these helmets can provide cooling for up to eight hours.

There have been instances of officials fainting on the road due to heat, which has led to this initiative. Traffic police personnel, who have received these helmets on a trial basis, reported improved comfort and efficiency in performing their duties.

A video shared by ANI News on X, formerly Twitter, showed three traffic policemen stationed on the road wearing the AC helmets. The initiative has garnered positive feedback from the public, with many commending it as a beneficial step forward.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Vadodara Traffic Police provided AC helmets to its personnel to beat scorching heat waves in summer. pic.twitter.com/L3SgyV2uEm — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

A user praised, “That's a very good initiative and traffic departments from other states should also follow this noble initiative,” suggesting that the Odisha Police Department should consider adopting similar measures.

That's a very good initiative and traffic department from other states should also follow this noble initiative. @DGPOdisha should also look into it. — kamal kumar ???????? (@kamalkumarBJD) April 18, 2024

Another user added, “A much-needed invention to negate this extreme heat.”

A much needed invention to negate this extreme heat. — The Brain Dentist (@TheBrainDentist) April 18, 2024

“It should be all over in India,” a user stated.

it should be all over in india bahoot dhoop hota h — Praveen Singh Rajput (@ErPrAvEnSiNgH) April 18, 2024

This initiative has also been introduced for traffic police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

DCP Traffic Aarti Singh told ANI News, "At present, the helmets have been given on a trial basis to the traffic policemen posted at six major intersections of the city, the results of which have also been quite successful. Soon, this AC helmet will also be given to the traffic policemen posted at other intersections of the city."