"Absolute Arrogance...": Smriti Irani Slams Congress On Women's Quota Bill

Union Minister Smriti Irani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic day of passing the women's reservation bill in parliament.

"It's not only a moment of great joy and jubilation, but it is also a moment of great satisfaction," she told NDTV.

Ms Irani criticised the previous Congress government for "allowing the bill to lapse". She said the Congress should "walk the talk".

The women's reservation bill sailed through the Upper House this evening, scripting history after decades of roadblocks. It now needs the signature of the President to make 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies official.

"What smacks of absolute arrogance on behalf of the Congress party then was they had absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. If they desired, they could have passed the bill between 2010 and 2014. They allow it to lapse, and they pontificate why not sooner," Ms Irani said.

The bill received unanimous support from the Rajya Sabha. There were no abstentions and no negative votes. The bill had cleared the Lok Sabha yesterday with the support of 454 MPs. Only Two MPs voted against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, present in the Upper House for the voting and passing of the bill, said, "The debates were very successful. In the future as well, this debate will help us all. Thank everyone for their support to the bill. The spirit will give birth to new self-esteem among Indians".

Once implemented, the number of women members in the Lok Sabha will increase from the current 82 to 181. Besides, 33 per cent seats will be reserved for women in the state assemblies also.