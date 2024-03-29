Above-Normal Temperatures, Heat Wave Expected In April, May: Weather Office

"At present, temperatures in northwest India are abnormal," said IMD official (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures may be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.

IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that there is a forecast of heavy rainfall today in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD said that very light rainfall is expected in Delhi in a in a few days.

Responding to a question relating to summer this year, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that it will be too early to say anything now but he expected that the temperature will be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.

"We are expecting above-normal temperatures as we are approaching April. In April, we will experience heat wave conditions over the central part of the country," he said.

"May is the warmest month of the seasons and the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India," he further said while adding that "as per our long-term predictions, there will be abnormal temperatures and heat wave conditions may prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months."

While forecasting the temperature for next few days, the IMD official said that there is an active Western disturbance that is likely to influence Northwest India from today.

"Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal may experience heavy rainfall today and adjoining planes will experience light to moderate rainfall, even thunderstorm activity, even hailstorm activity," he said

There is light rain expected in Delhi-NCR, the official said.

"At present, temperatures in northwest India are abnormal and as Western disturbances are affecting this region today, the temperature will fall gradually, so it will become slightly comfortable. However, this is a summer season, so the temperature is likely to be above 35°C over Northwest India," the official said.

The IMD official made a forecast that the heat wave or warm light conditions are prevailing over Maharashtra and nearby regions.

"Heat wave conditions are over Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and dry weather is specifically over central India, he said.

"Heat waves will also prevail in the next two days in some parts of Karnataka," he added.

Dr Naresh Kumar also said that there are expectations of hot and humid conditions over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next four to five days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)