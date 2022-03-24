Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Dies At The Age Of 58

Renowned Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died today (March 24) in Kolkata.

Renowned Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died today (March 24) in Kolkata. Mr Chatterjee suffered a massive cardiac arrest, according to news agency PTI which quoted his family members. The 58-year-old had complained of uneasiness in the stomach on Wednesday during the shooting of a non-fiction show and was later administered saline at his Prince Anwar Shah Road residence, the family members further said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted her condolences saying, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends.”

The mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim also tweeted saying, “Deeply pained by the un-timely demise of talented & young actor of our Bengal film industry #AbhishekChatterjee. A strong personality both on screen & off it, he will be missed us and his countless admirers and followers. My deepest condolences. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Mr Chatterjee's co-actor in several movies like Sujansakhi, Lathi, Sankha Sidurer Dibbi, Rituparna Sengupta, said he had set a new benchmark in commercial films and will always remain in the hearts of audiences.

Mr Chatterjee had been a mainstay in the Bengali Film Industry since he made his debut in 1986 with the film Pathbola. Over the course of his 35-year career, he worked with veteran actors like Utpal Dutt Sandhya Roy and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Some pf the popular films of Mr Chatterjee are Rituparno Ghosh's Dahan and Bariwali andTarun Majumder's Alo.