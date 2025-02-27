"Even If They Slit My Throat...": Abhishek Banerjee On BJP Switch Rumours

Will Abhishek Banerjee - the nephew of Trinamool boss and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her right-hand man - join the BJP months before the 2026 Assembly election?

Not even if one were to "slit my neck", the Lok Sabha MP declared Thursday.

"People are spreading rumours that Abhishek Banerjee will go to BJP... I am not beimaan (traitor). Those who say I am crossing to the BJP... even if they slit my throat, I will continue to raise the 'Mamata Banerjee zindabad' slogan from my severed windpipe," he raged.

"I know who is spreading such fake news," Mr Banerjee said at a gathering of senior party figures in Kolkata, naming top ex-Trinamool leaders Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.

"They have vested interests ahead of next year's election," he said, labelling Mr Roy and Mr Adhikari "traitors" and insisting he would, once again, expose them as such.

Mr Banerjee also took on the CBI over a new charge-sheet in its investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. And, as many other opposition leaders have, he accused the federal agency, which reports to the centre, of "acting at the behest of its political masters".

He pointed out the document does not actually identify him as an accused.

VIDEO | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) addresses party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. He says, "Till the time all of you are with us, we will continue to demolish BJP's 'chakravyuh'... Those who spoke ill about the party have been identified. I was the one… pic.twitter.com/4HeVzVAZVY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2025

"I find it amusing the CBI is so scared it is pointing fingers in an indirect manner. They do not have a shred of evidence. I said this five years ago and I say it again: If you can produce a single piece of evidence (and) prove it in court... I will willingly walk up and hang myself."

Mr Banerjee first made that claim in September 2021; that was in connection with allegations of money laundering in the Enforcement Directorate's inquiry into the theft of coal.

ARCHIVES | "Ready To Be Hanged": Mamata Banerjee's Nephew On ED Probe

The Trinamool MP's statements are key because he has been absent in recent weeks from the front lines of his party's activities and attacks on the BJP. He has reportedly been focusing on social welfare and development projects for his constituency - Kolkata's Diamond Harbour.

Returning to the spotlight, Mr Banerjee also warned possible dissenters in the party against plotting with the BJP to defeat the Trinamool next year.

"Those who engage in conspiracy will come under attack... we will not leave an inch of space to our opponents. There was a campaign against Trinamool in 2024 (before the Lok Sabha election, the build-up to which featured bitter political spats between the two parties) ..."

From Sandeshkhali (allegations that now-suspended Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan had sexually harassed multiple women) to the RG Kar case (the rape-murder of a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital)... they tried to defame Bengal. But the gave them an answer..."

The Trinamool swept 29 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats, up seven from 2019.

Mr Banerjee also called on Trinamool workers to continue backing the party, declaring, "Till the time all of you are with us, we will continue to demolish BJP's 'chakravyuh' (military formation)."

With input from agencies

