Supreme Court Relief For Bengal In Case Against CBI's Sandeshkhali Probe

The Mamata Banerjee government's challenge to the Centre over the CBI investigating West Bengal cases without the state's consent is valid, the Supreme Court ruled today.

The order came as a twist after the court recently allowed a CBI probe into the multiple cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in the island of Sandeshkhali - despite opposition from Bengal.

The Bengal government had approached the Supreme Court against the CBI over filing cases despite the state withdrawing its general consent to the central agency in 2018.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan today rejected the Centre's contention that facts have been concealed in Bengal's petition, which they held as maintainable.

"We have considered DSPE Act and Supreme Court Rules. It cannot be said that West Bengal has not made out any case against Centre," the court said.

The bench said the DSPE Act contains immunity from Centre's power.

"We find that in the present suit, plaintiff is raising legal issue whether CBI can file case under DSPE Act after revocation of consent. Can CBI register and investigate cases in violation of Section 6?" the court said.

The case will be heard on August 13.