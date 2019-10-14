'Big Day For Every Indian': Congratulations Pour In For Nobel-Winner Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel Prize For Economics 2019: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the Nobel Prize

After Mumbai-born Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the Nobel Prize for Economics, social media was flooded with an outpouring of wishes, for the three, who won the coveted prize for their ""experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". Eminent personalities, including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Ramchandra Guha and Kailash Satyarthi took to Twitter to congratulate the three for winning the Nobel.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Abhijit Banerjee on Twitter for winning the Nobel Prize.

Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed.



জয় হিন্দ । জয় বাংলা । - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying it was a "big day for every Indian".

Big day for every Indian.



Heartiest congratulations to eminent economist Abhijit Banerjee for being among the winners of this year's Nobel prize for Economics. Work on poverty alleviation gets highest endorsement. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2019

Senior left leader Sitaram Yechury, in his tweet, spoke about how "the calumny spread about both Presidency & JNU" was "rebuffed yet again." Mr Yechury also said it was "the second Economics Nobel from Presidency" referring to Amartya Sen's Nobel Prize win for 1998.

Mr Banerjee, apart from being an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, also studied in Kolkata's prestigious Presidency University.

Prof Abhijit Banerjee, the calumny spread about both Presidency & JNU is rebuffed yet again. You've done your alma mater proud, adding further distinction. This is the second Economics Nobel from Presidency! https://t.co/0sbGCAufzV - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 14, 2019

In another tweet, Mr Kejriwal said Abhijit Banerjee's "pathbreaking work" benefitted "lakhs of children studying in Delhi govt schools."

Abhijit Banerjee's pathbreaking work has also benefitted lakhs of children studying in Delhi govt schools



One of Delhi govt's most imp education reform 'Chunauti' has transformed govt school classroom teaching. It is based on the model developed by him. https://t.co/peHgYqXSHt - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2019

Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi tweeted his congratulations to all three on Twitter.

Congratulations Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer! https://t.co/3fSgZ6e4uQ - Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 14, 2019

Historian Ramchandra Guha in several congratulatory tweets, said he was "delighted to hear" of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo's win. In his tweets, he said Abhijit Banerjee was a "proud graduate of that much-maligned university, JNU", and praised him for representing "the best of Indian culture and scholarship".

Abhijit Banerjee's father Dipak Banerjee "was a much admired teacher of Economics at Presidency College," adding that his mother Nirmala Banerjee, was "a pioneering feminist economist".

And finally, Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel Prize can be viewed as a joint tribute to Harvard (where he took his Ph D) and to the hard work he has done since. - Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 14, 2019

In another tweet, he said Mr Banerjee's Nobel Prize win "can be viewed as a joint tribute to Harvard (where he took his Ph D)" and to his hard work.

And finally, Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel Prize can be viewed as a joint tribute to Harvard (where he took his Ph D) and to the hard work he has done since. - Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 14, 2019

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan summed up the Nobel Prize winning a "a fresh Nobel Prize" for JNU.

Congratulations JNU. A fresh Nobel Prize for your Alumnus! https://t.co/x46S7cWyAw - Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 14, 2019

The Congress party also tweeted its congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee commending his "incredible work in poverty alleviation".

Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for winning the #NobelPrize2019

His incredible work in poverty alleviation has made our country proud. The renowned economist was a key consultant for the path breaking NYAY programme presented by the Congress Party. - Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2019

Nirmala Banerjee, Mr Banerjee's mother, said she would "tell him off" for not telling her about his Nobel when she spoke to him last night.

"I haven't spoken to my son (since the award was announced) but I did speak to him last night. He did not mention this then. I will tell him off... he should have told me about it," Ms Banerjee told NDTV.

Abhijit Banerjee, 58, was born in India and has a PhD from Harvard University. He is a Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

Esther Duflo, 47, was born in Paris and is currently a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She also has a PhD from MIT. Ms Duflo is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the prize in Economics. Mr Banerjee and Ms Duflo are married.

Michael Kremer, 55, is a professor at Harvard University and has a PhD from the university. The prize amount of 9 million Swedish krona will be shared equally between the three Laureates.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.