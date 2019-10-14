Economics Nobel For Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo And Michael Kremer

Nobel Prize Economics: Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee is one of awardees of the Nobel Prize for Economics

The Nobel Prize for Economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for "fighting poverty", the Swedish academy announced today.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in a press release, said the trio's "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty."

In two decades, the trio's new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research, the academy said in the release.

Indian-born Abhijit Banerjee is an American citizen while Esther Duflo is French-American. Michael Kremer is also from the US.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economics was presented by Goran K Hansson, the Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Abhijit Banerjee, 58, was born in India and has a PhD from Harvard University. He is a Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

Esther Duflo, 47, was born in Paris and is currently a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She also has a PhD from MIT. Mr Banerjee and Ms Duflo are married.

Michael Kremer, 55, is a professor at Harvard University and has a PhD from the university. The prize amount of 9 million Swedish krona will be shared equally between the three Laureates.

