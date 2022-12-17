'Abhi Picture Baaki Hai...': Shah Rukh Khan's 15-Minute Twitter Q&A

Shah Rukh Khan has multiple films lined up this year.

In a freewheeling chat, actor Shah Rukh Khan today answered fans' questions on his upcoming movie 'Pathaan', his family, his favourite team at the FIFA World Cup, and a lot more. Pathaan, set to release next month, has run into trouble with some BJP leaders on actor Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange outfit in one of the songs.

After the Q&A on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for their love and time and said that the movie isn't over yet.

Now my team calling me to work. Will talk with you all some other day. Those who missed out please don't feel bad….abhi picture baaki hai. Thanks for the love & ur time. See u soon in a theatre now…#Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Answering another question, SRK said that 'Pathaan' is "very patriotic, but in an action way".

Someone also asked Shah Rukh Khan why he doesn't make films like 'Chak De! India' and 'Swades' anymore. The actor, replying in a funny vein, said, "Bana toh do kitni baar banaoon (Have made two such films, how many times should I do it)."

Shah Rukh Khan has multiple films lined up. Besides 'Pathaan', he will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Besharam Rang', the first song of 'Pathaan' has been making the headlines since it release earlier this week. The song features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone and is being criticised by some for being 'provocative'.

Among those who have targeted 'Pathaan' are Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of the BJP, who claimed one of the songs in the film showed a "contaminated mindset" and threatened to block its release in the state.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about online toxicity at an event in Kolkata. Not addressing the 'Pathaan' controversy directly, he warned people against the "divisive and destructive" nature of social media.