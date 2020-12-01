BJP's Rajya Sabha MP From Gujarat Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Abhay Bharadwaj, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled his death, saying the country has lost a "bright and insightful mind".

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP From Gujarat Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the BJP leader was an "able leader".

New Delhi:

Abhay Bharadwaj, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled his death, saying the country has lost a "bright and insightful mind".

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the BJP leader was an "able leader".

"Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji was a nationalist, a legal luminary, committed public servant & an able leader. I am overpowered by emotions on passing away of such a dear friend. He shall be remembered for time immemorial. I pray for the departed soul. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also tweeted over his death.

"Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj. It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven".

Mr Bharadwaj, 66, was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament last year.

He tested coronavirus positive in August, after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot, news agency PTI reported.

Newsbeep

He was first admitted to the government-run COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot and was put on artificial lung support.

A team of senior doctors later flew to Rajkot and on their suggestion, Mr Bharadwaj was put on extraporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to improve his oxygen saturation levels, the agency reported.

With inputs from PTI

Comments
Abhay BharadwajNarendra Modi

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india