BJP's Rajya Sabha MP From Gujarat Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the BJP leader was an "able leader".

Abhay Bharadwaj, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled his death, saying the country has lost a "bright and insightful mind".

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the BJP leader was an "able leader".

"Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji was a nationalist, a legal luminary, committed public servant & an able leader. I am overpowered by emotions on passing away of such a dear friend. He shall be remembered for time immemorial. I pray for the departed soul. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji was a nationalist, a legal luminary, committed public servant & an able leader. I am overpowered by emotions on passing away of such a dear friend. He shall be remembered for time immemorial. I pray for the departed soul. Om Shanti... pic.twitter.com/6zrd1lmnP8 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 1, 2020

Former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also tweeted over his death.

"Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj. It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven".

Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji @BharadwajAbhay



It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha.



May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven. pic.twitter.com/zxopAW5Ws1 — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) December 1, 2020

Mr Bharadwaj, 66, was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament last year.

He tested coronavirus positive in August, after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot, news agency PTI reported.

He was first admitted to the government-run COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot and was put on artificial lung support.

A team of senior doctors later flew to Rajkot and on their suggestion, Mr Bharadwaj was put on extraporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to improve his oxygen saturation levels, the agency reported.

With inputs from PTI