Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Granted Bail In 2020 Case

Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA from Rampur's Suar seat Abdullah Azam Khan was granted bail by a special MP/MLA court here on Monday in a 2020 case, his lawyer said.

The decision has paved way for Abdullah Azam Khan, veteran SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan's son, to walk out of the Hardoi jail, where he has been lodged since October 2023.

MP/MLA special magistrate trial court Judge Shobhit Bansal granted him bail in a case related to enemy property registered in 2020.

Abdullah Azam Khan's advocate Zubair Ahmad Khan said, "This was the only case pending against him after the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 10, 2025. Now, with this bail approval, the way for his release is clear." Recently, Rampur Police had also sought to add two additional charges against Abdullah Azam Khan, he said. However, the court dismissed police's plea on Monday and reserved bail order for Tuesday, the lawyer added.

Abdullah Azam Khan had been in jail since his conviction in a separate case.

Azam Khan, who is charged in multiple cases, continues to languish behind bars in the Sitapur jail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)