Samajwadi Party Leader Abdullah Azam Khan Leaves Jail After 1.5 Years

Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan walked out of the Hardoi jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday on bail after spending 17 months behind bars, with his party's leaders and supporters flocking outside the prison to welcome him.

Abdullah Khan is a former MLA from the Suar constituency in Rampur and the son of incarcerated veteran SP leader and former state cabinet minister Azam Khan.

Around noon, Abdullah Khan , wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a dark-coloured sleeveless waistcoat and sporting a neatly made ponytail, was escorted out of the prison complex by security personnel.

While Abdullah Khan did not speak to the media, his lawyer, Satnam Singh Nattu, said, "As the entire country knows, Mohammad Azam Khan and his family were persecuted and imprisoned. Today, we thank God, Allah and Waheguru for paving the way for Abdullah Bhai's release. He will finally walk free and return home today." As news of the former MLA's release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera.

After being released from prison, Abdullah Azam Khan along with the convoy of his supporters reached his residence on Jail Road at 4.10 pm and greeted his supporters. When reporters tried to talk to him, he replied that he would speak to them later.

MP/MLA special magistrate trial court Judge Shobhit Bansal recently granted Abdullah Azam Khan bail in a case related to enemy property registered in 2020. Over the years, 45 cases, including one related to machine theft, have been registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, and he has secured bail in all of them.

His release was delayed due to procedural issues related to bail verification. On Monday, the release order from the MP-MLA Magistrate Trial Court was sent to Hardoi jail, paving the way for his freedom.

Veera, who was present in Hardoi, reiterated her faith in the judicial system. "We had confidence in the judiciary before, and we still do. Justice has been served and we are grateful. Although the court's order came six days ago, it took time for the release documents to be processed." "Finally, we have clarity and we are happy that justice has been done," she said.

Former state minister Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with various cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)