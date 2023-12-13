'Ab Vida': Shivraj Chouhan's 'Farewell' Ahead Of Oath Ceremony

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he is confident that the new Chief Minister will take the prosperity.

A few hours before the swearing-in ceremony of newly designated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new Chief Minister would take the state to new heights. It was an emotional moment for the former CM who leaves the post after serving four terms as he bid goodbye saying, "Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya (now goodbye and leave it as it is)."

The Former Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in state capital Bhopal ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others will be present at the ceremony.

Mr Chouhan has also said that he is confident that the new Chief Minister will take the prosperity, development and public welfare in the state to new heights.

"The new Chief Minister of the state will take oath today at 11:30 am and I am confident that he (new CM) will take the prosperity, development and public welfare in the state to new heights. Many congratulations to him. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and our national president JP Nadda are arriving here. I welcome all of them," Mr Chouhan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Chouhan took stock of preparations for the oath ceremony in Bhopal saying that it was his duty and responsibility to ensure proper arrangements for the "dignified ceremony."

"I am the acting Chief Minister right now. So, it is my responsibility to ensure that proper arrangements are made and that our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers take oath in a dignified ceremony. It is my duty to ensure that all the arrangements are proper. So, I have come to see this," Mr Chouhan told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Mr Chouhan said that he would rather die than go and ask something for himself adding that Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights under the CM-designate of the state Mohan Yadav.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the BJP govt will complete the ongoing projects in the state. In terms of progress and development, Madhya Pradesh will achieve new heights. I will keep supporting him."

"I want to express one thing very openly and humbly, 'Apne liye kuch maangne jaane se behtar, main marna samjhunga, isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga'(I would rather die than go and ask something for myself, that is why I said I won't go to Delhi," he added.

Along with Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths today.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)