Top Court Admits CBI Appeal Against Aarushi Talwar's Parents' Acquittal

Arushi Talwar Murder: Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were acquitted on the basis of the evidence on record.

Highlights Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were freed last October after four years in jail Allahabad High Court said there was no evidence that they were guilty Aarushi, 13, was found murdered in her room in Noida in May 2008

The Supreme Court has admitted the CBI's appeal against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and help Hemraj in 2008.

The court has also issued notice to the dentist couple, who were freed in October last year.

Hemraj's wife Khumkala Banjade was the first to petition the court, saying the Talwars had been wrongly acquitted.

On October 12 last year, the Allahabad High Court said there was no evidence that the Talwars were guilty of the double murders at their home in Noida.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were freed after four years in jail.

A CBI court had convicted the two in 2013 and they were sentenced to life in jail.

The CBI had said in its petition that the court decision was wrong on "many counts".

Aarushi Talwar was found murdered in her bedroom in Noida May 2008. (File)

Aarushi, 13, was found with her throat slit in her bedroom. A day later, the Talwars' domestic help Hemraj, who was from Nepal, was found dead on the roof of the house.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar have denied that they murdered their teen daughter and assert that they are victims of a botched investigation and unfair media coverage.

Investigators say the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder was an inside job because the apartment had not been broken into and the "last seen" principle indicts the Talwars because the victims were in their presence before they were killed.