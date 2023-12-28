AAP's Sanjay Singh To Offer Prayers In Jail, Observe Fast Every Friday

"For this fight, we have to struggle from the streets to the jails," said Sanjay Singh (File)

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh will offer prayers to Bharat Mata's idol inside the jail and observe fasting every Friday. The Senior AAP leader has given a message from jail to stand united to safeguard the country's democracy.

The AAP MP said, "If possible, people from all castes and religions should offer prayers to 'Bharat Mata' and observe fast one day a week. This will strengthen our morale and firm up our resolve. To save democracy in the country, there needs to be a resurgence of movements like JP's. Inflation, unemployment, misrule, and tyranny have distressed the entire nation."

"For this fight, we have to struggle from the streets to the jails. The strength for this lies in the blessings of our Mother India, who is not just our mother but also our strength." Sanjay Singh added in his message.

After the message from the MP, AAP will organize fasting programs in support of this call in various places across the country, including Uttar Pradesh. Every Friday, AAP workers in all districts of Uttar Pradesh will offer prayers to Bharat Mata's idol and observe fasting.

"The central government is worried about the increasing popularity and public welfare works of the AAP. They are attempting unsuccessfully to halt the party's progress by arresting AAP leaders. In this series, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested on false charges on October 4, yet even after that, he didn't abandon the fight for democracy. Even while in jail, he remains committed to social causes. He's studying the books of great revolutionaries while in jail and doing everything possible to keep the fight for democracy alive." AAP said in a statement.



