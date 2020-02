AAP's Raghav Chadha spoke to NDTV on Thursday.

Delhi's law and order is under centre, Aam Admi Party's Raghav Chadha said today on Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

"We have made our stand clear (on Shaheen Bagh). Law and order in Delhi is under the centre," the 31-year-old AAP leader told NDTV.

The sit-in against the new citizenship law began about two months ago at Shaheen Bagh, inspiring protests across the country.