AAP's Raghav Chadha Detained, Police Say No To Protest At Amit Shah Home

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was today detained by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

Apart from the protest outside Mr Shah's residence, the Delhi-based party had announced demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

On Saturday, Mr Chadha had sought request for permission to hold the demonstration but it was denied by the police citing the coronavirus pandemic.

...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon''ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply.

"...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order said.