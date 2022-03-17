Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Teases 'Historic' Punjab Decision

Bhagwant Mann, 48, is the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s.

A day after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Punjab, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said today that his government is taking a "very big decision" in the interest of the people of the state.

"A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I'll announce shortly...," Mr Mann wrote on Koo, the homegrown social media platform.

Bhagwant Mann took oath at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, wearing "Basanti (yellow)" turbans, were on stage during the ceremony.

Shortly after taking oath, Bhagwant Mann said a golden chapter has started in the history of the state and that it would be "badhta (progressive) Punjab, rather than Udta Punjab", referencing the 2016 blockbuster that highlighted Punjab's drug problem.

"I'm not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party," he said.

AAP registered a magnificent victory in the recent Punjab election, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat assembly and beating incumbent Congress by a vast margin. This is the eight-year-old party's second state after Delhi.

Soon after the results, Mr Mann declared that he would take oath, not in the Governor's House, as is tradition, but at Bhagat Singh's village.

"Earlier, oath ceremonies used to take place in palaces. I have a special place for Bhagat Singh in my heart," he told the gathering.

Mr Mann, 48, is the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s. He resigned as Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday.