AAP's Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister On Saturday

AAP's Atishi will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday, the party announced today. The ruling party had initially decided that only Atishi would be sworn in, however, it was later determined that her council of ministers would also take the oath.

Atishi will take take over from Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the post on Tuesday.

AAP said Mr Kejriwal will also give up security and move out of the chief minister's residence in 15 days to live like a "commoner".

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly and holds the highest number of portfolios in the Delhi government.

She was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 in the face of difficulties faced by AAP following arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. He has also been released on bail in the case.

Atishi will have her task cut out as she will be key face of AAP as it prepares for assembly polls with aim to come to power again in the national capital.

AAP has demanded early polls to the Delhi assembly. The last assembly polls were held in early 2020.