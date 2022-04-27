AAP's Atishi To Speak About 'Delhi Model' At UN General Assembly

The MLA has spearheaded the flagship Mohalla Sabha Project for Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party's "Delhi Model" is going global. Party leader Atishi said Wednesday evening that she will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly or the UNGA and will share the "model" at the global meet.

The UN General Assembly is set to discuss local and regional governments' priorities for the 'New Urban Agenda'. The event is scheduled for April 27 and 28.

"As the world prepares for inevitable, increasing urbanisation, the @UN General Assembly will be gathering to discuss a 'New Urban Agenda'; am proud to share that I will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly to share @ArvindKejriwal's Delhi Model of Governance," tweeted the AAP leader.

"The @ArvindKejriwal model of governance in Delhi can provide solutions to many challenges faced by cities and countries all over the world. This is the reason why the world stage wants to learn more about the Delhi model!" she said in a follow-up tweet.

The speakers at the global meet will focus on their contributions to the overall vision, goals, and targets of achieving the New Urban Agenda.

The Kalkaji MLA will speak alongside the Mayors of Bogota and Barcelona on the 'Best Practices of Leading Locally' where she will present the Delhi government's vision.

In a statement released to the media, Ms Atishi said, "It is a privilege for me to join the panel of eminent mayors from all across the globe and discuss the effective people-centric policies of the Kejriwal Government at such a prestigious international forum. This is a great opportunity for governments to learn from one another and help people all over the world through policies that are closely connected to the needs of citizens."

The MLA has spearheaded the flagship Mohalla Sabha Project for Delhi, which aims to decentralize governance by empowering every citizen.

The AAP Leader, who is chairperson of Standing Committee on Education, has played a key role in revitalizing the School Management Committees (SMCs) in Delhi government schools, said the state government.