AAP Tweet Mocks Congress, BJP Over Corruption

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has taken a dig at both the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) today took a dig at both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), implying that the two parties were equally tainted when it came to the matter of corruption.

A tweet on the microblogging website by AAP's official handle has suggested that the BJP had merely replaced the Congress in "looting our country" while the latter had gone into a limbo after losing power in 2014.

Congress was looting our country, then BJP came and said...



"Ye main kar leta hu, tab tak aap Dream-11 pe team banao" — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 13, 2020

The tweet appears a day after AAP founder and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the two bigger parties over three new farm laws that were passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in Parliament last month and which had sparked a furore across the country.

"We want a complete rollback of the three laws. It is non-negotiable," Mr Kejriwal said on Monday during a protest event at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He was addressing AAP workers from Punjab where the anger against the new laws has been particularly severe.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "When the bill was being made a leader of the national party was present in the committee and who congratulated the BJP for making the law, and made sure that the bill got passed. When it was passed, they are protesting. Are people stupid?"

Prime Minister Modi's government has, meanwhile, maintained that the new laws will ensure better opportunities for farmers and usher in new technologies in agriculture.