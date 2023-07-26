AAP Spokesperson Faces Defamation Notice Over 'Mujahideen' Comment

Priyanka Kakkar faces a defamation notice over her comment in a news show

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has sent a criminal defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar over the AAP leader's "Shehzad Mujahideen" comment in a TV news show.

"Criminal defamation notice has been served upon AAP chief national spokesperson for calling Indian Muslim community and me an extremely objectionable hate inciting words during a live TV debate by my lawyer Shri Namit Saxena ji," Ms Poonawala tweeted, along with a copy of the defamation notice.

"It has caused me mental and emotional trauma and has incited hatred towards me," she said.

Ms Poonawala said she had taken up the matter of hate speech by the AAP leader with the National Minority Commission.

In the defamation notice, the BJP spokesperson told her AAP counterpart to withdraw the allegations and give an unconditional public apology.

Responding to Ms Poonawala, Ms Kakkar in a tweet took a swipe at the BJP leader for "overburdening an already overburdened court with frivolous cases".

"When will you start behaving like a leader? You should've complained about your colleague in MP (Madhya Pradesh) urinating on minorities or raised your voice when our President was not invited to the inauguration of the new parliament building," the AAP spokesperson tweeted.

The AAP leader's reference was to the horrific incident of early June when a drunk man - linked to the BJP - was caught on camera while urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh.