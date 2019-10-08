AAP Slams Centre Over No Clearance For Arvind Kejriwal's Denmark Visit

Arvind Kejriwal's only crime is that he was elected by people of the country, Sanjay Singh said (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday hit out at the centre over no clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Denmark.

"This is unfortunate and beyond my understanding that why Modi Ji's government is working with such hostility towards us," he said.

"It was not Arvind Kejriwal's personal visit, he was not going for some fun but to explain to Asia's 100 city mayors, how the pollution of Delhi was reduced by 25 per cent. He was going to explain the benefit of the "odd-even" scheme. Good image of the country would have been presented there," he added.

"You have made the entire system a joke. His scheduled talks with four mayors and even Michael Bloomberg were cancelled," he remarked.

"Why is there so much hostility against us? Kejriwal's only crime is that he was elected by people of the country. The Modi government has tarnished the image of the country. What message did it give it to those countries? Is this how the federal structure works? This is not good for democracy or for a federal structure," Mr Singh said.

On October 4, the MEA had refused to comment on clearance to the Delhi Chief Minister for visiting and speaking at the C40 summit and stated that it does not comment on individual requests.

