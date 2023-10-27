AAP Releases 5th List Of 12 Candidates For Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. (Representational)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections which are scheduled to held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The names of the candidates include Neelam Thakur, Bhawesh Warkade, Rakesh Yadav, Anubhav Tiwari, Saamlal Banjare, Sanjay Yadav, Dadram Premi, Vijay Jha, Chauvendra Sahu, Amit Hirmani, Veer verma and Pramod Sahu.

Earlier, AAP had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, 12 in the second list, 11 in the third list and 12 in the fourth list. For now AAP has declared a total of 57 candidates so far for Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Recently, the party, led by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, released a list of 37-star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list included the Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, among others The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, fielding candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state.

Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 while votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17. The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)