AAP Pauses 'Opposition Unity' Discussions Till Congress Clears Stand On Delhi Ordinance

Days ahead of the second meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Aam Aadmi Party has paused unity discussions saying Congress had assured that it would express its opposition to the Centre's ordinance for control of services in Delhi much before the monsoon session of Parliament which commences on July 20.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha told ANI that the party is hoping that the Congress will declare its stance soon and all further conversation will only happen after their formal announcement.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress has sent AAP an invitation for the opposition meeting slated to be held on July 17 and 18 in Bengaluru.

"However, I would like to take you back to the Patna meeting in which in front of all like-minded political parties, the Congress party had in no uncertain terms said that they will, much before the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in fact 15 days prior to commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, clear stand and publicly announce its stand vis a vis the Delhi ordinance," the MP said.

"Every political party that believes in the Constitution of India, that has faith in India's democracy and all right-thinking individual have to and must oppose this ordinance. The Congress party in that Patna meeting had very clearly said that much before the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, 15 days prior to the session begins, they will announce and publicly declare their opposition to the ordinance," he added.

Mr Chadha alleged that the ordinance had been brought to curtail the powers of Delhi government.

"We are hoping they will announce that soon and I think all other conversations will happen after their formal announcement of opposing the ordinance that has been brought about to curtail the powers of the government of Delhi, to essentially murder democracy in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and which goes against India's Constitution, goes against India's federalism and goes against India's democracy," Chadha told ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had said after the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 that except for Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attended the mega opposition meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, AAP leaders were not present at the joint press conference held at the conclusion of the meeting.

The party had said in its statement that until the Congress publicly denounces the "black ordinance" and declares that all 31 of its Rajya Sabha MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.

"A total of 15 parties are attending the like-minded party meeting in Patna, out of which 12 have representation in the Rajya Sabha. Except for the Indian National Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Black Ordinance and announced that they would oppose it in the Rajya Sabha," the party had said.

Top leaders of opposition parties deliberated in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. AAP's statement said that during the meeting of like-minded parties in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the ordinance, but the "Congress refused to do so".

"The Black Ordinance not only aims to snatch the democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi, but also poses a significant threat to India's democracy and Constitutional principles. If left unchallenged, this dangerous trend could spread to all other states, resulting in the usurpation of power from democratically elected state governments. It is crucial to defeat this Black Ordinance."

AAP had said that Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make public its position on the Black Ordinance public and that the Congress' Delhi and Punjab "units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue".

The party had said Congress' refusal to act as a "team player", especially on the ordinance issue, "would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress". The APP also alleged that Congress' silence raises suspicions about its "real intentions".

"In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress' abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy. It's high time that Congress decides whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government," AAP had said.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case on the control of services.

