Aam Aadmi Party MP Claims Flight's Landing 'Shook Soul', Vistara Responds

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh said a Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident in Odisha. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh claimed that a Vistara flight narrowly avoided accident and "shook the soul" while landing at the Bhubaneswar airport today, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promised action.

However, Vistara responded that while the flight did encounter strong tailwinds during its approach to land, the touchdown at the runway was normal.

The flight UK785 departed from Delhi at 7 am and reached Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar around 9 am today.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "Today, Vistara flight's landing in Bhubaneswar shook the soul of the passengers and it narrowly avoided an accident."

"Please take some other work from the pilot otherwise some major incident may happen. Vistara management and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sir, please take note," Mr Singh added.

In response, Mr Scindia said on Twitter, "Sanjay ji, we will take appropriate steps after investigating this matter. Thank you for bringing the incident to notice."

In a statement later, Vistara said the flight did encounter strong tailwinds during its approach to land.

"However, the pilots managed to make necessary adjustments, and despite the gusty winds, touchdown was normal. Our pilots are well trained and experienced in handling such situations," it added.

