AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's Conviction In Assault Case Upheld By Delhi Court

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's conviction and two-year jail sentence in an assault case have been upheld by a Delhi sessions court. Mr Bharti had filed an appeal against the magistrate's order earlier this year.

In January this year, the controversial MLA was convicted and sentenced for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016.

The prosecution had said that Mr Bharti, along with his supporters, had demolished a boundary wall of AIIMS in 2016, using a construction machine.

The magistrate's court had convicted the MLA saying it was of "the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against Somnath Bharti."

The court had convicted him under sections of laws that deal with voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and rioting. It had also pronounced Mr Bharti guilty under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The court, however, had granted Mr Bharti bail to allow him to appeal in a higher court against his conviction.

After his sentencing, Mr Bharti had said that he had full faith in the judiciary.

Despite his conviction, he remains an MLA as his sentence was suspended.

Last week, a Delhi court had closed a defamation case against Mr Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018. It was after he apologised to the complainant.