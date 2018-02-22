AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Detained For Protest Against Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

This came two days after the Aam Aadmi Party's Ambedkar Nagar legislator Ajay Dutt filed a police complaint against Mr Prakash for making the remarks during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday night.
A party official said the protest was also called against the "biased inquiry" done by the Delhi Police against their legislators -- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -- who were taken into judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the Chief Secretary.
AAP minister Imran Hussain was manhandled at the Delhi Secretariat by a crowd protesting against the alleged assault and his personal secretary Himanshu Singh was beaten up, according to multiple video clips from the Delhi Secretariat.
The Chief Secretary on Tuesday alleged that he was beaten up by two AAP legislators in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal at the chief minister's residence on Monday night, where he was called for an emergency meeting.