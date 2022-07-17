AAP Makes Madhya Pradesh Debut With Singrauli Mayoral Win

Rani Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma.

With its candidate Rani Agrawal winning the mayoral poll in Singrauli by over 9,300 votes, the Aam Aadmi Party today made a foray into Madhya Pradesh politics via the Vindhya region, which neighbours eastern Uttar Pradesh. Ms Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma, who was the chairman of the outgoing Singrauli Municipal Corporation.

AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Ms Agrawal on her victory, and claimed people all over the country are appreciating his party's "honest politics".

मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली नगर निगम में मेयर पद पर जीत हासिल करने वालीं AAP उम्मीदवार रानी अग्रवाल जी, सभी विजेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेहनत से जनता के लिए काम कीजिए।



देश के हर कोने में अब जनता आम आदमी पार्टी की काम की ईमानदार राजनीति को पसंद कर रही है। https://t.co/tqvXqFzGmi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2022

The Singrauli Municipal Corporation is the state's second richest municipal corporation after Indore in terms of revenue. The Singrauli district is also considered the state's electricity generator, and coal and mineral mining hub.

Of the 11 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh where mayoral elections were held recently, the BJP has so far emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, and Sagar, while the AAP opened its account by winning in Singrauli. Congress has won one seat so far.

BJP candidates Madhuri Patel, Yogesh Tamarkar, Amrita Amar Yadav, and Sangeeta Tiwari emerged victorious in the mayoral elections to Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, and Sagar respectively, while AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the city Singrauli city's top post, officials said.

BJP's Sangita Tiwari won in Sagar by 12,665 votes, defeating local BJP MLA Shailendra Jain's sister-in-law Nidhi Jain.

BJP is also leading in Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain.

Congress candidate Vikram Ahke has won the mayoral poll from Chhindwara -- the stronghold of state Congress president Kamal Nath -- by over 3,500 votes.

Congress candidates were also leading in Jabalpur and Gwalior, officials said.

The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh started this morning. Under the first phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 Nagar Palikas, and 86 Nagar Parishads on July 6. The opposition Congress set up a special control room for the announcement of poll results in 11 municipal corporations and also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath to rush to any city from where irregularities are reported.

The local bodies' elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad, and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13. The counting for the second phase of polls will be held on July 20.