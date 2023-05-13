What Made Soon-To-Be Engaged Raghav Chadha's Day 'Even More Special'

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting engaged today. (FILE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in the bypolls defeating the Congress by a huge margin. Celebrating the victory, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is getting engaged to actor Parineeti Chopra today, said that the win made his day more special.

In a Twitter post, Raghav Chadha wrote, “My naanka (maternal home) Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me”.

Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta ❤️



My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me ❤️ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls held on May 10 saw a four-cornered contest where former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku, who switched to AAP, defeated Karamjit Kaur of Congress by over 58,000 votes. Karamjit Kaur is the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, who died during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in January this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the victory “unprecedented” and said that they won because of the Bhagwant Mann government's good work in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister said, “We do the politics of work and seek votes from people for our work, and people have put a stamp on Bhagwant Mann government's work saying 'we are with you'... This is a big message”.

“The election result has increased our responsibility and my confidence. We will work much harder to develop Punjab,” Bhagwant Mann added.

Raghav Chadha congratulated Sushil Kumar Rinku on winning the Jalandhar seat and celebrated his party's re-entry to the Lok Sabha.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting engaged today at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The event is expected to be attended by 150 people including members of the couple's family and close friends. Parineeti's cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra will also be attending the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi this morning for the engagement.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumours after they were seen together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.